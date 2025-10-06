Gisele Pelicot back in French court for appeal trial 'ordeal'

NIMES: Frenchwoman Gisele Pelicot, whose ex-husband recruited dozens of strangers online to sexually assault and rape her while drugged, returns to court on Monday for an appeal trial triggered by the bid of one man to overturn his conviction.

Fifty-one men, including her former husband Dominique Pelicot, were convicted at the nearly four-month initial trial that ended in December and turned Gisele Pelicot into a global icon.

Gisele Pelicot, 72, waived her right to anonymity and her dignified and quietly defiant conduct throughout the trial made her a feminist hero and a symbol of the fight of women against male sexual violence.

Only one of the men, Husamettin Dogan, has maintained an appeal against his conviction, meaning the new trial must go ahead.

It will start at 2:00 pm (1200 GMT) on Monday in the southern city of Nimes, and is expected to last a maximum of four days.

Dominique Pelicot will be brought from prison, where he remains in solitary confinement, for cross-examination on Tuesday.

Gisele Pelicot is due to speak on Wednesday.

One of her lawyers said Gisele Pelicot would have been happy to forgo "this ordeal" but was not afraid of being thrust into the spotlight again.

"She understands the attention given to her case, which, beyond her own person, has universal significance," Antoine Camus told AFP.

"It challenges us all to think about gender relations and men's relationship with their sexuality."