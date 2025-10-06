‘Why are you so negative?’: Trump loses patience as Netanyahu rains on his Gaza peace parade

Hours after Hamas said it “partially welcomed” US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan to end the Gaza war, the American leader called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, optimistic that the militant group’s statement signalled a diplomatic opening. Netanyahu, however, was unconvinced.

According to Axios, which first reported the details of the October 3 call, Netanyahu dismissed Hamas’ response as “nothing to celebrate,” prompting an irritated Trump to snap back: “I don’t know why you’re always so f***ing negative. This is a win. Take it.”

Trump’s proposal, which calls for Gaza’s demilitarisation, excludes any future governing role for Hamas, and offers the group’s members the chance to remain in Gaza if they renounce violence and surrender their weapons, was seen by Washington as the most concrete peace framework since the conflict erupted in October 2023.

While Netanyahu has publicly endorsed the plan, Hamas said it was prepared to negotiate the release of all remaining hostages in return for a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza and inclusion in a broader “Palestinian national framework.”