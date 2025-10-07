Open to health care deal but government must reopen first, says Trump

More doomed Senate votes

The president's comments came as the Senate took another doomed pair of votes Monday on funding the federal government. Neither the Republican measure nor the Democratic proposal came close to gaining the 60 votes needed to advance.

Both parties used much of the day to ramp up the pressure on the other to end the impasse.

Thune said a critical food aid program for women, infants and children was starting to run low on funds, blaming Democrats and saying “now it's the American people who are suffering the consequences.”

Schumer said his side was ready to work with Republicans to “reopen the government and end the health care crisis that faces tens of millions of Americans."

"But it takes two sides to have a negotiation,” Schumer said.

Earlier in the day, the two sides dug in. House Speaker Mike Johnson said “there's nothing for us to negotiate” while Jeffries declared the “time is now” to work out a deal on health care.

Johnson, R-La., told reporters they could stop asking why he wasn't negotiating an end to the impasse. It was up to a handful of Democrats to “stop the madness” and pass a stopgap spending bill that had earlier passed the House, he said.

“We did the job to keep the government open, and now it's on the Senate Democrats," Johnson said.

The House is not expected to be in session this week, focusing attention on the Senate to take the lead on any deal in the Republican-led Congress. Yet even with House lawmakers away, the Republican and Democratic leaders have been holding almost daily briefings as they frame their arguments and seek to shift blame for the shutdown.