'Sanctioned genocidal mass rape, bombs its own people': India slams Pakistan at UNSC

India on Monday condemned Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council and accused it of historic atrocities, including bombing its own citizens and orchestrating mass rape during the 1971 crackdown in then-East Pakistan.

Speaking during an open debate on Women, Peace and Security, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said Pakistan's military committed "systematic genocide" and sanctioned the mass rape of over 400,000 women during Operation Searchlight in 1971.

"Every year, we are unfortunately fated to listen to the delusional tirade of Pakistan against my country, especially on Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian territory they covet," Harish said.

“A country that bombs its own people and conducts systematic genocide can only attempt to distract the world with misdirection and hyperbole.”

Harish's comments came in response to Pakistan's representative raising the Kashmir issue, claiming the exclusion of Kashmiri women from the UNSC agenda undermined its credibility.