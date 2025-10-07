'Working visit': Canadian PM Carney to meet Trump at the White House for tariff talks

MONTREAL: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is slated to visit Washington again Tuesday in hopes of convincing President Donald Trump to ease US tariffs that are negatively impacting Canada's economy.

In Carney's "working visit" to the White House -- his second trip since winning office in April -- the 60-year-old former banker seeks to restore bilateral relations and discuss "shared priorities in a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the US," Ottawa said in a statement.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed the visit, saying Monday: "I'm sure trade will be a topic of discussion tomorrow, and all of the other issues that are facing both Canada and the United States."

Unlike other US allies, such as the European Union, Canada has not yet cut a deal for a comprehensive trade agreement with its neighbor.

The United States is Canada's main economic partner, with 75 percent of Ottawa's exports being sold across its southern border.

Canada saw its GDP decline by 1.5 percent in the second quarter, adding to the economic pressure.

Trump has already imposed tariffs on lumber, aluminum, steel and automobiles. On Monday, he announced 25 percent tariffs on heavy trucks starting November 1.

For now, the vast majority of trade remains protected by the USMCA, a free-trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

But the agreement faces renegotiation soon, and the Republican president has already called for a revision that would favor American industries.