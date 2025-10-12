Attempted coup underway in Madagascar, country's president says

ANTANANARIVO: An attempted coup is underway in the Indian Ocean island of Madagascar, the country's president said on Sunday, a day after members of an elite army unit were seen joining youth-led protests against the government.

Madagascar has been shaken by three weeks of the most significant unrest in years in the nation. The protests are led by a group calling itself “Gen Z Madagascar,” and the United Nations says the demonstrations have left 22 people dead and dozens injured. The government has disputed this number.

A statement from President Andry Rajoelina’s office said it “wishes to inform the nation and the international community that an attempt to seize power illegally and by force” has been “initiated.”