'I think Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together': Trump at Gaza summit

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together, while looking at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who was standing behind him at the Gaza summit, as he responded with a chuckle.

"India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top and he's just done a fantastic job. I think Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together," Trump said

Trump on Monday invited Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address the gathering at the Gaza Summit on Monday, briefly stepping aside during his own speech.

Trump turned to Sharif and asked, “Do you want to say something?” before encouraging him to “say what you said to me the other day.”

During a five-minute address, the Pakistani Prime Minister lauded Trump’s efforts in promoting peace in conflict regions, describing him as a “man of peace.”

Shehbaz Sharif said, “I would say this is one of the greatest days in contemporary history, because peace has been achieved after untiring efforts. Efforts led by President Trump, who is genuinely a man of peace, who had relentlessly and untiringly worked throughout these months to make this world a place to live in peace and prosperity.”

Sharif went on to state that his government had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing the President’s role in defusing tensions between India and Pakistan and contributing to a ceasefire in the Middle East.

“Again, I would like to nominate this great President for the Nobel Peace Prize, because I genuinely feel he is the most genuine and most wonderful candidate for the Peace Prize,” he said.