'We have peace in the Middle East': Trump signs Gaza declaration

SHARM EL SHEIKH: US President Donald Trump hailed a "tremendous day for the Middle East" as he and regional leaders signed a declaration Monday meant to cement a ceasefire in Gaza, hours after Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and prisoners.

Trump made a lightning visit to Israel, where he lauded Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an address to parliament, before flying to Egypt for a Gaza summit where he and the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey signed the declaration as guarantors to the Gaza deal.

"This is a tremendous day for the world, it's a tremendous day for the Middle East," Trump said as more than two dozen world leaders sat down to talk in the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

"The document is going to spell out rules and regulations and lots of other things," Trump said before signing, repeating twice that "it's going to hold up." "This took 3,000 years to get to this point," Trump said.

Trump described the gathering as “probably the greatest assemblage of countries in terms of wealth and power maybe ever assembled, and it’s just an honour to be a part of it”.

The summit, co-chaired by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, included world leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, European Council President Antonio Costa and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

India was represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh after Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a last-minute invitation from US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.