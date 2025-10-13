Israel begins release of Palestinian captives; military fires tear gas, rubber bullets at families in West Bank

Israel has begun the release of nearly 2000 Palestinians held in its prisons after all living Israeli captives were released by Hamas on Monday as part of a ceasefire agreement.
Huge crowds cheered as the released Palestinians got off the buses that transported them from Ofer prison to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
Family members and friends were seen hugging the men upon their arrival, with many chanting "Allahu akbar," meaning God is greatest, in celebration, reported AFP.
Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli forces were firing smoke bombs at journalists around Ofer Prison, from which Palestinian prisoners were freed. Earlier, the Associated Press reported that an armoured vehicle flying an Israeli flag fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the families of the Palestinian prisoners waiting near Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank. The tear gas followed the circulation of a flier warning that anyone showing support for the prisoners could face arrest.
More than 1900 Palestinians, including 1700 people who were detained from Gaza during the genocidal war, are set to be released by Israel as part of the ceasefire agreement.
However, Israel has refused to release prominent Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, whose name was in the list approved by the mediators.
Israel has also refused to release eminent paediatrician Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, who was detained by the military during a raid in December as it shut down Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya. Dr. Marwan Al Hams, the director of field hospitals in Gaza, will also not be released. The senior doctor was detained in the enclave July, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health there.
Earlier on Monday, the Israeli army confirmed that all living captives held by Hamas in Gaza were released into the custody of the Red Cross.
"According to information provided by the Red Cross, 13 hostages have been transferred into their custody and are on their way to IDF (military) and ISA (security agency) forces in the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment on the condition of the Israeli captives.
Meanwhile, Hamas on Monday urged US President Donald Trump and the mediators of the Gaza ceasefire deal to ensure that Israel does not resume military operations in the territory.
"We welcome the statement by US President Trump, who clearly affirmed the end of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP.
"We call on all mediators and international parties to continue monitoring Israel’s conduct and to ensure it does not resume its aggression against our people in Gaza," he added.
Hamas earlier stated that the US had assured the Palestinian group that the Gaza war "has ended completely."
However, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz in a statement on Sunday, hinted at plans to strike Gaza again after the release of hostages.
"Israel's great challenge after the hostage release phase will be the destruction of all Hamas terrorist tunnels in Gaza. I have ordered the army to prepare to carry out this mission," Katz said in a statement.
Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has so far killed at least 67,869 Palestinians, more than half being women and children.
"The total toll of the Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has risen to 67,869 martyrs," Gaza's Health Ministry said on Monday, as it continued recovering the bodies of those killed during the war.