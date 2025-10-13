Israel begins release of Palestinian captives; military fires tear gas, rubber bullets at families in West Bank

Israel has begun the release of nearly 2000 Palestinians held in its prisons after all living Israeli captives were released by Hamas on Monday as part of a ceasefire agreement.

Huge crowds cheered as the released Palestinians got off the buses that transported them from Ofer prison to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Family members and friends were seen hugging the men upon their arrival, with many chanting "Allahu akbar," meaning God is greatest, in celebration, reported AFP.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli forces were firing smoke bombs at journalists around Ofer Prison, from which Palestinian prisoners were freed. Earlier, the Associated Press reported that an armoured vehicle flying an Israeli flag fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the families of the Palestinian prisoners waiting near Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank. The tear gas followed the circulation of a flier warning that anyone showing support for the prisoners could face arrest.

More than 1900 Palestinians, including 1700 people who were detained from Gaza during the genocidal war, are set to be released by Israel as part of the ceasefire agreement.

However, Israel has refused to release prominent Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, whose name was in the list approved by the mediators.

Israel has also refused to release eminent paediatrician Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, who was detained by the military during a raid in December as it shut down Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya. Dr. Marwan Al Hams, the director of field hospitals in Gaza, will also not be released. The senior doctor was detained in the enclave July, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health there.