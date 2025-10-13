Palestinians released from Israeli prisons arrive in Gaza; 154 captives sent to Egypt

Israel has begun the release of nearly 2000 Palestinians held in its prisons after all living Israeli captives were released by Hamas on Monday as part of a ceasefire agreement.

The released prisoners have arrived in Gaza's Khan Younis as thousands of Palestinians gathered at the Nasser Hospital to welcome them, cheering and waving Palestinian and Hamas flags in celebration, reported AFP.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said it has started "providing care and medical examinations" to the released captives who are believed to have suffered torture and harsh conditions in Israeli prisons.

“Medical procedures are being carried out in accordance with arrangements made by the Ministry to provide them with appropriate care,” the ministry said in a statement.

Huge crowds were seen cheering as the released Palestinians got off the buses that transported them from Ofer prison to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank earlier today.

Family members and friends were seen hugging the men upon their arrival, with many chanting "Allahu akbar," meaning God is greatest, in celebration, reported AFP.