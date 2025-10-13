Who are the 20 living Israeli hostages released from Gaza captivity

JERUSALEM: Twenty living Israeli hostages were released on Monday after more than two years in captivity in Gaza, as part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Militants kidnapped them during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, the deadliest in the country's history.

Here are their profiles.

Matan Angrest, 22

Sergeant Matan Angrest was captured in his tank near the border with the Gaza Strip after trying to stop Hamas commandos from crossing into Israel near the Nahal Oz base.

Angrest, who comes from Kiryat Bialik in northern Israel, is a keen supporter of Maccabi Haifa football team.

His family had been planning a trip to Dubai to celebrate the forthcoming end of his military service when he was taken.

Gali and Ziv Berman, 28

The Berman twins were abducted in an area of the Kfar Aza kibbutz, which Hamas attackers set on fire.

The brothers, who also hold German citizenship, worked together in music production. They support the Maccabi Tel Aviv and Liverpool football clubs. Their parents and their older brother survived the attack.