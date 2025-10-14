'Indispensable' peacekeeping operations threatened by cuts, UN warns

NEW DELHI: The UN peacekeeping chief warned Tuesday that the "indispensable" role played by peacekeepers was facing challenges due to budget cuts, as funding shortfalls translate into troop reductions.

"We do not have a choice but to implement these reductions, which are due to the partial non-payment by some states," Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix told representatives from 32 UN troop-contributing countries.

"The international community is divided," he said in New Delhi. "As a result, the appetite for collective responses to crises is diminishing."

UN officials said earlier this month there was 16–17 percent shortfall in the peacekeeping budget, largely linked to US aid cuts.

As a result, a 25 percent troop reduction will be spread across nine of the 11 peacekeeping missions.

The United States was expected to contribute USD 1.3 billion of the USD 5.4 billion budget for 2025-2026 peacekeeping operations.

But it has told the United Nations it will only pay around half that amount, or USD 682 million, which includes USD 85 million for a new international anti-gang mission in Haiti that was not in the original budget.