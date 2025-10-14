Japan in limbo as opposition in talks to oust ruling party

TOKYO: Japan's top opposition parties were set to hold high-stakes discussions Tuesday, aiming to find a unified candidate for prime minister and oust the ruling party from power.

The talks come after the ruling coalition collapsed last week, putting in peril Sanae Takaichi's bid to become the country's first woman premier.

Japan was in political limbo over whether the opposition bloc will unite after junior partner Komeito quit its 26-year alliance with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

A union would give the opposition group enough votes to name a prime minister and block Takaichi, who was elected as LDP president just over a week ago but needs lawmakers' approval to become premier.

Yuichiro Tamaki, president of the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) -- the third largest opposition group in the lower house -- said the secretaries general of three main opposition parties will meet Tuesday evening to explore a possible union.