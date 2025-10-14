UN says Russia struck aid convoy in southern Ukraine

KYIV: Russian forces struck a UN aid convoy in the partially-occupied southern Kherson region of Ukraine on Tuesday, Kyiv and the UN said, adding there were no casualties in the attack.

The UN said its convoy of four vehicles came under attack from Russian drones and artillery while delivering aid to the frontline town of Bilozerka.

"An inter-agency convoy of four humanitarian trucks, clearly marked as belonging to the UN, carrying aid, came under attack by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," its statement said.

"Such attacks are utterly unacceptable. Aid workers are protected by international humanitarian law and should never be attacked," said the UN's Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Matthias Schmale.

He added that two World Food Programme trucks were damaged in the strike, while local authorities said the remaining two were unscathed.

The UN's sexual and reproductive health agency, UNFPA, told AFP the convoy was carrying 800 individual packages "containing essential items for older persons, women, and girls".

"The area has a very high proportion of older people, many of whom are unable to relocate due to drones and shelling and rely on humanitarian assistance for survival," Jacqueline Mahon, UNFPA Representative to Ukraine, told AFP.