As temporary ceasefire expires, Pakistan army facility targeted by suicide bomber, six gunmen killed

A fragile, temporary ceasefire between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban government expired on Friday evening, immediately preceded by a deadly attack on a Pakistani security compound near the Afghan border, that killed six.

The attack, which occurred in Mir Ali in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, involved a suicide car bomber backed by militants from the Pakistani Taliban, officially known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Police officials reported that the intense shootout following the bombing left at least six militants dead and resulted in the killing of one soldier as militants attempted to breach the compound. The military has not yet commented on the incident.

The 48-hour ceasefire, which began Wednesday evening, expired on Friday. Prior to the deadline, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the continuation of the truce was contingent on the Taliban government addressing Pakistan's "genuine demands."

"If in 48 hours they want to resolve the issues and address our genuine demands, then we are ready for them," Sharif told his cabinet on Thursday.

Neither Pakistani nor Afghan officials have commented on the situation since the deadline passed. Earlier this week, a spokesman for Pakistan's foreign office described the situation as "delicate," emphasizing efforts to work towards a "diplomatic track" for a sustainable relationship.

The renewed violence comes as Pakistan grapples with a surge in militant attacks since January, largely blamed on the TTP.

Islamabad accuses the group of being sheltered across the border in Afghanistan, a claim that has increasingly strained diplomatic ties with Kabul.

This week has seen the deadliest clashes between the two nations since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021. Pakistani security officials and police report that the military has conducted multiple operations in the region this week, resulting in the killing of 88 militants.