ISLAMABAD: Pakistan can no longer afford relations with Afghanistan as in the past, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Friday, as he threatened to exact a heavy price from wherever terrorism originated against his country.

His comments came as the deadline for the 48-hour ceasefire ended at 6 pm local time. However, media reports said that the ceasefire was extended as representatives of the two sides were set to meet in Doha, Qatar, to find a solution to the current tension.

"Pakistan can no longer afford to maintain relations with Kabul as it did in the past," Asif said in a social media post.

"All Afghans residing on Pakistani soil must return to their homeland; they now have their own government/caliphate in Kabul. Our land and resources belong to 250 million Pakistanis," he said.

"Self-respecting nations do not thrive on foreign land and resources," he said.

Asif said that despite Pakistan's efforts and sacrifices over five years, there has been no positive response from Kabul.

"Pakistan issued 836 protest notes to the Afghan side and another 13 demarches," he said.

He threatened to exact a heavy price from wherever terrorism originated against Pakistan.

"There will no longer be protest notes or appeals for peace; no delegations will go to Kabul. Wherever the source of terrorism lies, it will have to pay a heavy price, he warned.