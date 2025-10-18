'Even a minor provocation will invite decisive response': Pak Army chief warns India

Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Saturday warned India of a 'decisive response' to even a minor provocation, saying there is no space for war in a "nuclearised environment".

"I firmly caution India's military leadership that there is no space for war in a nuclearised environment," he said.

"We will never be intimidated, not coerced by rhetoric and will respond decisively to even a minor provocation without any qualms," the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) said while addressing a graduation ceremony of passing out army cadets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Referring to the recent military conflict between the two countries, he claimed the Pakistan Army had demonstrated “remarkable professionalism” and proven its capabilities against a “numerically superior adversary.”

He also accused India of using terrorism as a tool to destabilize Pakistan. Without naming the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Munir warned that all "proxies" operating from Afghan soil would be “raised to dust.”

The Army chief also urged India to settle "core issues" as per international norms, an apparent reference to the Kashmir dispute, while reiterating Pakistan's commitment to provide 'moral and diplomatic support' to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)