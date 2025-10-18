Israel says Gaza's Rafah crossing will remain closed, adding pressure over hostages' remains

CAIRO: The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will stay closed “until further notice,” Israel said Saturday, after the Palestinian embassy in Egypt said the territory’s sole gateway to the outside world would reopen Monday for people returning to Gaza.

The statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said reopening Rafah would depend on how Hamas fulfills its ceasefire role of returning the remains of all 28 dead hostages. Israel’s foreign ministry earlier said the crossing would likely reopen Sunday.

Hamas has handed over the remains of 10 hostages. In a statement, it asserted that its armed wing would hand over the remains of two more Saturday night, without identifying them.

The handover of remains is among key points, along with aid deliveries into Gaza and the devastated territory’s future in the ceasefire process meant to end two years of war.

The Rafah crossing is the only one not controlled by Israel before the war. It has been closed since May 2024, when Israel took control of the Gaza side. A fully reopened crossing would make it easier for Gazans to seek medical treatment, travel or visit family in Egypt, home to tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Anxiety on both sides over remains

Israel has been returning the bodies of Palestinians with no names, only numbers. Gaza's Health Ministry posts photos of them online, hoping families will come forward.

”Just like they took their captives, we want our captives. Bring me my son, bring all our kids back," said a tearful Iman Sakani, whose son went missing during the war. She was among dozens of anxious families waiting at Nasser hospital.

One woman knelt, crying over a body after identifying it.

As part of the ceasefire agreement, Israel on Saturday returned 15 bodies of Palestinians to Gaza, bringing the total it has returned to 135.

Meanwhile, Gaza's ruins were being scoured for the dead. Newly recovered bodies brought the Palestinian toll above 68,000, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Thousands of people are still missing, according to the Red Cross.

The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, doesn't distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count. But the ministry maintains detailed casualty records that are seen as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts. Israel has disputed them without providing its own toll.