‘Will shatter India’s geographical immunity,’ warns Pak Army chief Asim Munir

NEW DELHI: In an escalation of rhetoric, Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has warned that Pakistan’s expanding military capabilities could “shatter the misconceived immunity of India’s geographical warspace.”

His statement, delivered during a high-profile address at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul, signifies yet another round of nuclear sabre-rattling by Islamabad. This time, it comes against the backdrop of ongoing Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan civilians near the border.

Munir, addressing graduating cadets, asserted that while there is “no space for war in a nuclearised environment,” even a “minor provocation” from India would invite a “decisive, beyond proportions” response from Pakistan.

“Should a fresh wave of hostilities be triggered, Pakistan would respond much beyond the expectations of the initiators,” he said. “With diminishing distinction between combat and communication zones, the reach and lethality of our weapon systems will shatter the misconceived immunity of India’s geographic vastness.”

Munir went on to warn of “deeply hurting retributive military and economic losses” and said the responsibility for any future escalation, potentially with “catastrophic consequences for the region and beyond” would rest solely with India.