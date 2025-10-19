Israel continues attacks on Gaza in violation of ceasefire deal, at least 10 Palestinians killed today

"The IDF responded with air strikes by fighter jets and artillery fire, targeting the Rafah area to neutralise the threat and destroying several operational tunnels and military structures where terrorist activity was detected," it added.

As far-right Israeli ministers called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume the genocidal war, he instructed the country’s security forces to take "strong action" against militant targets in the Gaza Strip.

"Following a ceasefire violation by Hamas, Prime Minister Netanyahu held consultations with the defence minister and senior security officials and instructed to take strong action against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Hamas insisted on Sunday that the group is adhering to the ceasefire agreement with Israel and was unaware of any clashes in Rafah.

"We reaffirm our full commitment to implement everything that was agreed upon, foremost of which is a ceasefire across all areas of the Gaza Strip," the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

"We have no knowledge of any incidents or clashes taking place in the Rafah area, as these are red zones under the occupation's control, and contact with the remaining groups of ours there has been cut off since the war resumed in March of this year," the group said.

Pressure mounts on Netanyahu

Far-right politicians, including those who are part of Netanyahu's coalition government, have intensified calls to resume the genocidal war on Gaza, accusing Hamas of breaching the ceasefire.

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday urged the prime minister "to fully resume combat in the Gaza Strip with maximum force."

"I call on the Prime Minister to order the IDF to fully resume combat in the Gaza Strip with maximum force. The false illusions that Hamas will change its ways, or even adhere to the agreement it signed, are proving, as expected, to be dangerous to our security. The Nazi terrorist organization must be completely destroyed—and the sooner, the better," the minister said in a post on X.

Opposition leader and former member of Israel’s security council, Benny Gantz, said all options should be on the table for Israel, "including a return to manoeuvre."

"Hamas violated the agreement today and put the State of Israel to the test - and like in Lebanon, we must not blink. All options must be on the table - including a return to maneuver. We must not return to 6.10," he said in a post on X.

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich posted on his X handle : "War!"

Israel has killed at least 68,159 Palestinians and wounded over 1,70,203 in its genocidal war on Gaza, according to the updated death toll released by Gaza’s Health Ministry. More than half of those killed are women and children.

Meanwhile, the bodies of at least 10,000 Palestinians killed in the genocidal war remain trapped under the rubble in Gaza.

(With inputs from AFP)