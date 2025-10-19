Israel breaches ceasefire 47 times, kills at least 38 Palestinians; US claims Hamas planning attack on Gaza

Since the US-brokered ceasefire with Hamas came into effect on October 10, Israel has committed up to 47 violations, killing at least 38 Palestinians and wounding 143 others, according to Gaza's media office.

"These violations have included crimes of direct gunfire against civilians, deliberate shelling and targeting, and the arrest of a number of civilians, reflecting the occupation’s continued policy of aggression despite the declared end of the war," the media office said in a statement.

According to Israeli media reports, the military has been carrying out attacks in Rafah and elsewhere in southern Gaza on Sunday. The reports claimed that the strikes followed an alleged "exchange of fire" between the Israeli forces and Hamas.

On the contrary, the US on Saturday claimed it had "credible reports" that Hamas was planning an imminent attack against civilians in Gaza.

"This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts," said the State Department in a statement.

Hamas rejected the claims, stating that they “fully align with the misleading Israeli propaganda and provide cover for the continuation of the occupation’s crimes and organised aggression” against the Palestinians in Gaza.