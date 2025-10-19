UK police looking into whether Prince Andrew enlisted officer to dig up dirt on accuser Giuffre

LONDON: London police are probing whether Prince Andrew asked an officer assigned to him as a bodyguard to dig up dirt on sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre.

The Metropolitan Police said it was “actively looking into” media reports that Andrew in 2011 sought information to smear Giuffre by asking an officer on the force to find out if she had a criminal record.

The report by the Mail on Sunday followed Buckingham Palace's announcement on Friday that Andrew agreed to relinquish use of Duke of York and other remaining royal titles after emails emerged showing he had remained in contact with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein longer than he previously admitted. The emails were the last straw for the House of Windsor after years of tawdry headlines about Andrew’s dodgy friends and suspicious business deals.

The move to insulate the monarchy from Andrew's scandals has been ongoing since November 2019 when he gave up all of his public duties and charity roles after a disastrous interview when he sought to counter media reports about his friendship with Epstein and deny allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein in 2001.

Andrew was widely criticized for failing to show empathy for Epstein’s victims and for offering unbelievable explanations for his friendship with the disgraced financier.