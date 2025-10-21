Trump says he's doubtful Ukraine can win the war with Russia as he prepares for Putin meeting

KYIV: President Donald Trump said Monday that while he thinks it is possible that Ukraine can defeat Russia, he's now doubtful it will happen.

The comments from Trump added a fresh layer of skepticism toward Kyiv as he plans to meet again in the coming weeks with Russian President Vladimir Putin for face-to-face talks in Budapest, Hungary, on ending the war.

“They could still win it. I don’t think they will, but they could still win it,” Trump told reporters on Monday at the start of a White House meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Trump last month reversed his long-held position that Ukraine would have to concede land and could win back all the territory it has lost to Russia.

But after a lengthy call with Putin last week followed by a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,Trump made another reversal and called on Kyiv and Moscow to “stop where they are” and end their brutal war.

Asked on Monday about his whiplashing opinion on Kyiv's position, Trump offered the dour assessment about Ukraine's chances. He added, “I never said they would win it. I said they could. Anything can happen. You know war is a very strange thing.”

Earlier Monday, Zelenskyy said that during the White House meeting Trump informed him that Putin’s maximalist demand, that Ukraine cede the entirety of its eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions was unchanged.

Still, Zelenskyy described the meeting as “positive,” even though Trump also rebuffed his request for long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles.