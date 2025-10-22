A massive Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv kills at least 2, Ukrainian officials say

KYIV: Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine’s capital on Wednesday, killing at least two people, Ukrainian officials said, as U.S. President Donald Trump 's stop-and-go efforts to resolve the 3-year-old war in Europe suffered another setback.

Trump said Tuesday his plan for a swift meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin was on hold because he didn’t want it to be a “waste of time.”

The decision to hold off on the meeting in Budapest, Hungary, which Trump had announced last week, was made following a call Monday between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Russian diplomat had made clear in public comments Tuesday that Russia is opposed to an immediate ceasefire.

In the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, emergency services rescued 10 people Wednesday after a fire caused by drone debris hit the sixth floor of a 16-story residential building in the Dnipro district of the city, where two people were found dead, local authorities reported.

The attack also blew out windows of a medical facility and debris was found at another residential building, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on his Telegram channel.