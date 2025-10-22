Trump says doesn't want 'wasted' meeting with Putin

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he had shelved plans for a summit in Budapest with Russia's Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine war because he did not want a "wasted" meeting.

Trump's reversal came just days after he announced that he would meet Putin in the Hungarian capital within two weeks, following what he called a productive phone call to end Russia's war.

The US leader pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to give up the eastern Donbas region in exchange for peace during "tense" talks last Friday in Washington, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP.

But on Tuesday, a White House official said that there were now "no plans for President Trump to meet with President Putin in the immediate future" despite the Budapest announcement.

"I don't want to have a wasted meeting," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked why the Putin encounter had been put on ice. "I don't want to have a waste of time, so I'll see what happens."

Asked by an AFP journalist what had changed his mind, Trump said: "A lot of things are happening on the war front. And we'll be notifying you over the next two days as to what we're doing."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also called off an expected meeting to arrange the Budapest summit after speaking by phone on Monday, the White House said.