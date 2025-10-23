'Bow our heads in immeasurable sorrow': Prominent Jewish figures condemn Israel’s 'unconscionable' actions as genocide

“We bow our heads in immeasurable sorrow as the evidence accumulates that Israel’s actions will be judged to have met the legal definition of genocide,” read one line of an open letter that demanded accountability for Israel’s conduct in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

Signed by over 450 prominent Jewish figures, including former Israeli officials, Oscar winners, authors, and intellectuals, the letter urged the United Nations and world leaders to impose sanctions on Israel, condemning what they described as “unconscionable” actions amounting to genocide in Gaza.

The letter came ahead of the EU leaders’ meeting in Belgium capital, amid reports that proposals for sanctions over human rights violations may be shelved.

“We have not forgotten that so many of the laws, charters, and conventions established to safeguard and protect all human life were created in response to the Holocaust,” the letter read.

“Those safeguards have been relentlessly violated by Israel.”

Signatories include former Israeli peace negotiator Daniel Levy, former speaker of the Israeli Knesset Avraham Burg, British author Michael Rosen, Canadian author Naomi Klein, Oscar-winning film-maker Jonathan Glazer, US actor Wallace Shawn, Emmy winners Ilana Glazer and Hannah Einbinder, and Pulitzer prize winner Benjamin Moser.

The letter urged the world leaders to respect and abide by the decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), including their application in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, to issue arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court, and to resist any undue pressure or influence that could hinder the functioning of these courts.