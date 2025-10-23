Youth who led Madagascar protests hope coup leader will continue to hear them as president

A new hope, or more of the same?

The protests, which began in September and were largely leaderless, brought thousands into the streets in several cities and initially sparked a harsh crackdown by security forces that left 22 people dead and more than 100 injured, according to the United Nations. The government at the time disputed those figures.

When Randrianirina’s politically powerful CAPSAT unit sided with the demonstrators earlier this month, Rajoelina realized he had lost a power struggle and fled the country, declaring the coup illegal.

The protesters, who rallied around images of the same “One Piece” Jolly Roger that has featured in so-called Gen Z protests elsewhere in the world, welcomed the military overthrow, cheering on Randrianirina as he declared he was now in charge. They said getting rid of the old government was their top priority and took heart in how Randrianirina emphasized their importance, telling the nation after being sworn in, “We must take the opinion of the youth to the politicians and all the power groups.”

Tsantsa Fiderana Rakotoarison, a 22-year-old student and protester, said he was hopeful that protesters would continue to be heard.

“Even though the CAPSAT group took responsibility after the whole change, they know that young people are able to speak up again," he said.

Falia said he was grateful to the military for helping topple Rajoelina, but that protesters had hoped that with Rajoelina gone, the people would get to choose their new leader.

What can be learned from other coups?

If successful military coups in five African nations since 2020 are anything to go on, Randrianirina won’t be leaving office anytime soon, even if Madagascar holds elections within two years, as he said would happen. In all five of those countries — Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Gabon and Niger — the man who led the overthrow of the government is still in charge.

“This same army unit played a crucial role in regime change in 2009 and now says it is in command of all the armed forces," Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh, a policing and military interventions expert with the human rights think tank the International Commission of Jurists, said in an email. "... It is likely that they will try to remain in place for as long as they can.”

Whether Randrianirina can rule effectively remains to be seen, but Ramjathan-Keogh said she has doubts.

“Military governments have never been able to govern in a way as to address corruption and serious social issues. Soldiers do not make good long-term leaders,” she wrote, noting also that the prime minister Randrianirina appointed, businessman Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo, hasn't been well-received by the protesters.

"It will be interesting to see if any youth leaders will step up to contest the next election,” she wrote.