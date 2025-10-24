Japan's new leader vows to further bolster defense buildup and spending as regional tensions rise

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in her first major policy speech on Friday, pledged to further accelerate Japan’s military buildup and spending and complete an early upgrade of the country's security strategy as tensions rise with China, North Korea and Russia.

Takaichi took office Tuesday after being elected Japan’s first female leader. That ended months of a political vacuum amid power struggles within her party following consecutive election defeats that led to the ruling coalition's loss of a majority in both houses of parliament.

Takaichi said Friday her government will hit an annual military spending target of 2% of gross domestic product by March, instead of by 2027 under the initial plan. She will revise the security strategy early and have it ready by the end of 2026, she said. Japan used to revise its strategy about once a decade, the last time in December 2022.

Japan will upgrade its strategy early due to a change in the security environment, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Middle East conflict, she said.

“The free, open and stable international order that we were accustomed to is violently shaken in the face of historic change of power balance and intensifying geopolitical competitions,” Takaichi said in her speech at parliament. “In the region around Japan, military activities and other actions from our neighbors China, North Korea and Russia are causing grave concerns.”