UNICEF warns of ‘lost generation’ in Gaza as 85% of schools lie in ruins

JERUSALEM: With Gaza's education system shattered by two years of gruelling war, UNICEF's regional director says he fears for a "lost generation" of children wandering ruined streets with nothing to do.

"This is the third year that there has been no school," Edouard Beigbeder, the UN agency's regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, told AFP in Jerusalem on Thursday after returning from the Palestinian territory.

"If we don't start a real transition for all children in February, we will enter a fourth year. And then we can talk about a lost generation."

The devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas reduced swathes of Gaza to rubble, displaced the vast majority of its population at least once and crippled public services.

The destruction "is almost omnipresent wherever you go," Beigbeder said.

"It is impossible to imagine 80 per cent of a territory that is completely flattened out or destroyed," he added.

A US-brokered ceasefire which came into effect earlier in October has allowed UNICEF and other education partners to get about one-sixth of children who should be in school into temporary "learning centres," Beigbeder told AFP.

"They have three days of learning in reading, mathematics and writing, but this is far from a formal education as we know it," he added.

Beigbeder said that such learning centres, often located in schools or near displacement camps, consisted of metal structures covered with plastic sheeting or of tents.

He said there were sometimes chairs, cardboard boxes or wooden planks serving as tables, and that children would write on salvaged slates or plastic boards.

"I've never seen everyone sitting properly," he added, describing children on mats or carpets.