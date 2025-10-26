Trump kicks off Asia trip with new deals as high-stakes meeting with China's Xi looms

US President Donald Trump arrived in Malaysia on Sunday on the first leg of an Asian tour that will include high-stakes trade talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

A second day of US-China trade talks concluded in the Malaysian capital on Sunday, ahead of Trump's meeting with Xi in South Korea later this week, in a bid to seal a deal to end the bruising trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters that his meetings with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng had been "constructive, far-reaching, in-depth", and "set the stage for the leaders' meeting in a very positive framework."

For Trump, however, first among his order of business in Kuala Lumpur -- on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit -- was co-signing a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.

Trump called the truce he helped broker -- after the deadliest clashes between the neighbours in decades -- a "monumental step", adding that alongside it he had struck "a major trade deal with Cambodia and a very important critical minerals agreement with Thailand."

Ahead of his arrival, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he hoped for a "comprehensive deal" with Xi to avoid further 100 percent tariffs that are due to come into effect on November 1.

As he left Washington, Trump added to speculation that he could also meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first time since 2019 while on the Korean peninsula, saying he was "open to it."