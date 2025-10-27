Trump departs for Japan ahead of key China meet

KUALA LUMPUR: US President Donald Trump headed to Japan on Monday, the second leg of an Asia tour, in advance of a meeting with China's Xi Jinping aiming to end the bruising trade war between the world's largest economies.
Washington and Beijing sounded hopeful notes at the weekend over the chances of sealing a deal, which helped on Monday to push Japan's Nikkei above 50,000 points for the first time.
Trump is expected to land in Tokyo in time for an evening appointment with the Emperor of Japan, before a meeting on Tuesday with the nation's new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi.
The US leader said he had heard "great things about her" and hailed the fact that she was an acolyte of assassinated former premier Shinzo Abe, with whom Trump had close ties.
Takaichi said she told Trump ahead of the meeting that strengthening the Japan-US alliance was her administration's "top priority on the diplomatic and security front".
Japan has escaped the worst of the tariffs Trump slapped on countries around the world to end what he calls unfair trade balances that are "ripping off the United States".
The trip, Trump's first in the region since returning to office, kicked off in Malaysia on Sunday with a flurry of agreements.
That included rewarding neighbours Cambodia and Thailand with trade agreements after co-signing their ceasefire pact, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur.
He also agreed was a trade and minerals deal with Malaysia, and moves to mend fences with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after months of bad blood.
"I think we'll be able to do some pretty good deals," Trump told the leftist leader.
Trump squeezed in a meeting with Qatar's leaders during a refuelling stop on the way to Malaysia, where they discussed the fragile truce in Gaza.
It was Trump's first visit as president to Kuala Lumpur, where his flight was escorted by two Malaysian F-18 jets, before a red carpet welcome where he gave his trademark arm-waving dance.
The greatest prize for Trump remains a China deal.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China's Vice Premier He Lifeng had already held two days of trade talks, seeking an agreement to avoid additional 100 percent tariffs due to come into effect on November 1.
China's vice commerce minister, Li Chenggang, said a "preliminary consensus" had been reached.
Bessent told ABC that the extra tariffs had been averted, and signalled a deal on rare earths and American soybean exports had been reached.
"It's going to be great for China, great for us," Trump told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.
The highlight of the trip is expected to be South Korea, where Trump will meet Xi for the first time since returning to office.
Trump is due in the southern port city of Busan on Wednesday ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, and will meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.
Global markets will be watching closely to see if the meeting with Xi on Thursday can halt the trade war sparked by Trump's sweeping tariffs, especially after a recent dispute over Beijing's rare earth curbs.
Trump has also added to speculation that he could meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while on the Korean peninsula, saying he was "open to it".
The two leaders last met in 2019 at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), the border area separating the two Koreas.
South Korea's reunification minister has said there is a "considerable" chance that Trump and Kim will meet.
Kim has said he would also be open to meeting the US president if Washington drops its demand that Pyongyang give up its nuclear arsenal.