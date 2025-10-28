Trump calls Japan ‘ally at the strongest level’ after meeting Prime Minister Takaichi

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed America’s close alliance with Japan during talks in Tokyo on Tuesday, describing the two nations as “allies at the strongest level.” The meeting marked Trump’s first encounter with Japan’s newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the country’s first female leader.

During the talks at the Akasaka Palace, both leaders signed what Trump called a “golden age” agreement to strengthen economic and security cooperation. The document, running less than a page, reaffirmed a US tax rate of 15% on Japanese imports and established a $550 billion Japanese investment fund for projects in the United States.

A second agreement outlined a framework for securing the supply of critical minerals and rare earth elements, vital to both nations’ high-tech industries. Portions of Japan’s investment will be directed toward developing rare earth production capabilities.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said afterward that Prime Minister Takaichi intends to nominate President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his diplomatic efforts and recent regional ceasefire initiatives.

Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in the prize, claiming credit for mediating international disputes since returning to office in January.

Takaichi, a close protégé of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, opened the meeting by recalling Abe’s admiration for Trump’s “dynamic diplomacy.” She announced that Japan would gift 250 cherry trees to Washington, D.C., in honor of America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, and fireworks from Akita Prefecture for next year’s Independence Day celebrations.

Trump, known for his blunt exchanges with world leaders, offered only praise for Takaichi. “That’s a very strong handshake,” he remarked, adding, “Anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there.”