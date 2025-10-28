World

US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply

The deal comes as the United States tries to boost access to critical minerals with China tightening controls on rare earths.
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (R) and US President Donald Trump attend a signing ceremony after a Japan-US Summit at the Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo on October 28, 2025.
TOKYO: The United States and Japan signed an agreement on Tuesday for "securing" supplies of critical minerals and rare earths, the White House said, as President Donald Trump visited Tokyo.

The objective of the deal is "to assist both countries in achieving resilience and security of critical minerals and rare earths supply chains", the statement said.

It said the United States and Japan would "jointly identify projects of interest to address gaps in supply chains for critical minerals and rare earths, including derivative products such as permanent magnets, batteries, catalysts, and optical materials".

The two countries "intend to mobilise government and private sector support," the statement added.

Beijing announced this month sweeping restrictions on the rare earths industry, prompting Trump to threaten 100 percent tariffs on imports from China in retaliation.

Earlier on his tour of Asia, Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim signed a trade agreement, boosting US access to critical minerals.

