30 killed as Israel launches air strikes on Gaza after Netanyahu orders 'powerful' attacks

Less than three weeks after the Gaza ceasefire came into effect, Israel has launched fresh strikes on the territory after both sides accused one another of violating the fragile truce.
At least 30 people were killed on Tuesday as Israeli air strikes hit multiple areas across Gaza, according to the territory’s civil defence agency.
Israel’s military said the strikes were in response to what it described as a Hamas attack on its troops, accusing the Palestinian group of violating the truce.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered “powerful strikes” on Gaza following the incident, his office said. Defence Minister Israel Katz called the alleged Hamas attack “a crossing of a bright red line,” vowing a forceful response.
Hamas denied the accusations, saying its fighters had “no connection to the shooting incident in Rafah.”
US says ceasefire still holding
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said "nothing" would jeopardise ceasefire in Gaza, but added Israel "should hit back" if its soldiers were killed.
"They killed an Israeli soldier. So the Israelis hit back. And they should hit back," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.
US Vice President JD Vance insisted the ceasefire remained intact.
“That doesn’t mean there aren’t going to be little skirmishes,” Vance said in comments broadcast on Fox News and posted by the White House. “We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an IDF soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond, but I think the president’s peace is going to hold.”
Strikes across Gaza
Gaza’s civil defence agency reported at least three air strikes on Tuesday. One struck near Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, while another hit a vehicle, killing five people inside.
Hamas had been expected to hand over the body of another Israeli hostage on Tuesday, as part of the ceasefire terms requiring the return of deceased captives. The handover was later delayed, with Hamas citing Israeli “escalation” as an obstacle to recovery operations.
In a statement on Telegram, Hamas’s armed wing said it had located the bodies of two hostages but did not specify when they would be returned.
Over 68,500 Palestinians have died in the two-year war in Gaza, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Dispute over hostage remains
The ceasefire deal, which took effect on October 10, required Hamas to return 28 sets of hostage remains and release 20 living captives.
On Monday, Hamas handed over what it said were the remains of a 16th hostage. Israeli forensic experts, however, determined the remains belonged to a hostage whose body had already been repatriated two years earlier.
Israeli government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian accused Hamas of fabricating the discovery.
“Hamas dug a hole, placed partial remains inside, covered it with dirt, and handed it over to the Red Cross,” Bedrosian told reporters.
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem rejected the accusation, saying the group is still trying to locate the remaining bodies amid the destruction from Israel’s two-year offensive.
“The movement is determined to hand over the bodies of the Israeli captives as soon as possible once they are located,” Qassem said.