30 killed as Israel launches air strikes on Gaza after Netanyahu orders 'powerful' attacks

Less than three weeks after the Gaza ceasefire came into effect, Israel has launched fresh strikes on the territory after both sides accused one another of violating the fragile truce.

At least 30 people were killed on Tuesday as Israeli air strikes hit multiple areas across Gaza, according to the territory’s civil defence agency.

Israel’s military said the strikes were in response to what it described as a Hamas attack on its troops, accusing the Palestinian group of violating the truce.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered “powerful strikes” on Gaza following the incident, his office said. Defence Minister Israel Katz called the alleged Hamas attack “a crossing of a bright red line,” vowing a forceful response.

Hamas denied the accusations, saying its fighters had “no connection to the shooting incident in Rafah.”

US says ceasefire still holding

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said "nothing" would jeopardise ceasefire in Gaza, but added Israel "should hit back" if its soldiers were killed.

"They killed an Israeli soldier. So the Israelis hit back. And they should hit back," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

US Vice President JD Vance insisted the ceasefire remained intact.

“That doesn’t mean there aren’t going to be little skirmishes,” Vance said in comments broadcast on Fox News and posted by the White House. “We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an IDF soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond, but I think the president’s peace is going to hold.”