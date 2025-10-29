60 killed as Netanyahu orders 'powerful strikes' over Gaza in Israel's latest ceasefire violation

Israeli strikes overnight in Gaza have killed at least 60 people, including many children, local hospital officials said Wednesday, in what is likely the most serious challenge to the tenuous ceasefire deal in Gaza since it came into force earlier this month.
The development came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to conduct “powerful strikes” over Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating the fragile ceasefire, without any proof.
Hamas responded to the deadly strikes saying that it would delay handing over the body of another hostage.
Gaza’s civil defence agency reported at least three air strikes on Tuesday. One struck near Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, while another hit a vehicle, killing five people inside.
The Aqsa Hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah said at least 10 bodies, among them three women and six children, reached the hospital overnight after two Israeli airstrikes there.
In southern Gaza, the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said it received 20 bodies after five Israeli strikes in the area, of which 13 were children and two were women. Elsewhere in central Gaza, the Al-Awda Hospital said it received 30 bodies of which 14 were children.
Netanyahu's order to launch strikes came after an Israeli official said its forces were fired upon in southern Gaza and after Hamas handed over body parts on Monday that Israel said were the partial remains of a hostage recovered earlier in the war.
Hamas had been expected to hand over the body of another Israeli hostage on Tuesday, as part of the ceasefire terms requiring the return of deceased captives. The handover was later delayed, with Hamas citing Israeli “escalation” as an obstacle to recovery operations.
In a statement on Telegram, Hamas’s armed wing said it had located the bodies of two hostages but did not specify when they would be returned.
US downplays and backs Israeli aggression
The US initially tried to play down the flare-up in violence, with Vice President JD Vance saying he expected “skirmishes” to quickly die down.
"That doesn’t mean there aren’t going to be little skirmishes," Vance said in comments broadcast on Fox News and posted by the White House.
"We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an IDF soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond, but I think the president’s peace is going to hold," he claimed
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said "nothing" would jeopardize ceasefire in Gaza, but added Israel "should hit back" if its soldiers were killed. "They killed an Israeli soldier. So the Israelis hit back. And they should hit back," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.
Over 68,500 Palestinians -- mostly women and children -- have died in the two-year war in Gaza, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
The ceasefire deal, which took effect on October 10, required Hamas to return 28 sets of hostage remains and release 20 living captives.
On Monday, Hamas handed over what it said were the remains of a 16th hostage. Israeli forensic experts, however, determined the remains belonged to a hostage whose body had already been repatriated two years earlier.
Israeli government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian accused Hamas of fabricating the discovery. “Hamas dug a hole, placed partial remains inside, covered it with dirt, and handed it over to the Red Cross,” Bedrosian said.
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem rejected the accusation, saying the group is still trying to locate the remaining bodies amid the destruction from Israel’s two-year offensive. “The movement is determined to hand over the bodies of the Israeli captives as soon as possible once they are located,” Qassem said.