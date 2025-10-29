Trump visits South Korea as $350 billion trade deal with Seoul appears elusive

SEOUL: US President Donald Trump continues his trip throughout Asia on Wednesday where he’s set to meet with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Gyeongju, a historic city playing host to this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

After a charm offensive during Trump’s visit to Japan that culminated in $490 billion in investment commitments, a trade deal between the US and South Korea appears more elusive as Trump seeks $350 billion in investment in the US.

Top officials in Washington and Seoul say the sticking point for an agreement continues to be the logistics behind Trump’s demand that South Korea invest $350 billion in the United States.

Korean officials say putting up cash could destabilize their own economy, and they’d rather offer loans and loan guarantees instead. The country would also need a swap line to manage the flow of its currency into the US.

The disparity between what Trump is asking for and what South Korea can deliver threatens to overshadow the meeting between Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Gyeongju, a historical city playing host to the annual APEC summit.

Trump said the two countries are “wedded,” praising their “very special relationship” during remarks at a business forum. He also said they're “very close” to a deal.

Speaking broadly about international trade, Trump suggested a more conciliatory approach than his usual confrontational stance. “The best deals are deals that work for everybody," he said.

Lee, speaking at the forum before Trump arrived, warned against trade barriers. “At a time when protectionism and nationalism are on the rise and nations focus on their immediate survival, words like ‘cooperation,’ ‘coexistence,’ and ‘inclusive growth’ may sound hollow," he said.

"Yet, paradoxically, it is in times of crisis like this that APEC’s role as a platform for solidarity shines brighter.”

Trump’s visit comes as North Korea said Wednesday it fired sea-to-surface cruise missiles into its western waters, in another display of its growing military capabilities.