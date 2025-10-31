A look at Prince Andrew's antics and scandals that have tried royal patience for decades

Prince Andrew is losing the title that he's had since birth and being evicted from his U.K. royal residence following recent revelations about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The scandal proved one too many for his brother, King Charles III, who took action Thursday, according to Buckingham Palace.

Andrew's antics have tried the patience of the royal family for more than 40 years, triggering embarrassing headlines, lawsuits and suspicions that the prince, now 65, was using his position for personal gain.

Here are some of the episodes that tarnished the reputation of the late Queen Elizabeth II's second son and finally forced his older brother to banish him from public life.

1984 — Andrew sprays reporters and photographers with paint while touring a construction project in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles. "I enjoyed that," Andrew said, while wiping his hands on a piece of newspaper.

2007 — The prince sells his house at Sunninghill Park, near Windsor Castle, with news reports suggesting the buyer paid 20% more than the asking price of 15 million pounds. The buyer was reported to be Timur Kulibayev, son-in-law of Nursultan Nazarbayev, then president of Kazakhstan, raising concerns that the deal was an attempt to buy influence in Britain.

2010 — An undercover reporter posing as a wealthy Arab films Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, apparently offering to sell access to the prince for 500,000 pounds ($670,000 at the current exchange rate).