JD Vance clarifies remarks on wife’s faith, says Usha has no plans to convert to Christianity

US Vice President JD Vance on Friday clarified that his wife, Usha Vance, has no plans to convert to Christianity, two days after his remarks at a public event triggered a wave of reactions online.

“She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage or any interfaith relationship, I hope she may one day see things as I do,” Vance wrote on X, responding to criticism. “Regardless, I'll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she's my wife.”

Vance’s clarification followed his comments at a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi on Wednesday, where he said he hoped his wife, who was raised in a Hindu household, would one day “be moved” by the Catholic Church and “embrace Christianity.”

Asked by an Indian-origin woman about how he and his wife manage their “intercultural household,” Vance replied, “Most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”