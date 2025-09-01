World

Current global scenario is chaotic, says China's Xi at SCO summit; slams 'bullying behaviour' in world order

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the SCO summit expressed that the security and development tasks facing the member states have become even more challenging.
Chinese President Xi jinping delivers a speech during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin on September 1, 2025.
Updated on
1 min read

TIANJIN: Chinese President Xi Jinping criticised on Monday "bullying behaviour" in the world order as he gathered regional leaders for a summit.

He called on the leaders -- including Russia's Vladimir Putin and India's Narendra Modi -- to "adhere to fairness and justice... oppose Cold War mentality, camp confrontation, and bullying behaviour", in a speech in the northern city of Tianjin.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which is gathering for a two-day summit, comprises China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus -- with 16 more countries affiliated as observers or "dialogue partners".

SCO summit: 'Terrorism collective challenge to humanity,' says PM Modi; key meet with Putin to start shortly

China and Russia have sometimes touted the SCO as an alternative to the NATO military alliance.

"The current international situation is becoming chaotic and intertwined," Xi told the leaders.

"The security and development tasks facing member states have become even more challenging," he added.

"Looking back, despite tumultuous times, we have achieved success by practicing the Shanghai spirit," he said, referring to the name of the group.

"Looking to the future, with the world undergoing turbulence and transformation, we must continue to follow the Shanghai spirit, keep our feet on the ground, forge ahead, and better perform the functions of the organisation."

China
President Xi Jinping
SCO summit

