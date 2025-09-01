Current global scenario is chaotic, says China's Xi at SCO summit; slams 'bullying behaviour' in world order

TIANJIN: Chinese President Xi Jinping criticised on Monday "bullying behaviour" in the world order as he gathered regional leaders for a summit.

He called on the leaders -- including Russia's Vladimir Putin and India's Narendra Modi -- to "adhere to fairness and justice... oppose Cold War mentality, camp confrontation, and bullying behaviour", in a speech in the northern city of Tianjin.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which is gathering for a two-day summit, comprises China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus -- with 16 more countries affiliated as observers or "dialogue partners".