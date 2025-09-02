Trump sent India back toward Russia, closer to China, 'shredded' decades of efforts: US' former NSA

The former NSA stressed that while the situation can be repaired, it would require significant work, which he does not see happening in the near term.

Bolton said there are a series of things that Trump has done that have offended the Indians on the basic tariffs that Trump wants, which he said at a macro level economic phenomena are a "disaster" for everybody.

He said India believed it was close to resolving disputes with Washington, only to be hit with 25 per cent duties.

Trump then carried through on his threat to impose secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian oil and gas.

"Trump whacked India with another 25%, (but) did not tariff Russia, did not tariff China, the largest purchaser of Russian oil and gas.

"And then, to make it worse, when the recent escalation between Pakistan and India over a terrorist attack in Kashmir occurred.

Trump took full credit for it as one of the six or seven wars that he stopped this year to deserve the Nobel Peace Prize, which has made India incandescent," said Bolton, a long-time critic of Trump.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a 'full and immediate' ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 40 times that he 'helped settle' the tensions between India and Pakistan.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in Parliament that no leader of any country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has categorically said there was no third-party intervention in bringing about a ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Bolton has earlier said that the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on India for its purchase of Russian oil may have pushed New Delhi closer to the Beijing-Moscow axis, describing it as an "unforced error".

Bolton's Maryland home and Washington office were recently searched by the FBI as part of a criminal probe into the alleged mishandling of classified material.