EU's top leaders say India key to ending Ukraine war, creating path to peace

NEW DELHI: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said India has an important role in bringing Russia to end “its war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace,” while welcoming New Delhi’s continued engagement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During a joint phone call with the 27-nation bloc's top leaders Antonio Costa and von der Leyen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and the early restoration of stability.

Alongside the Ukraine discussion, India and the European Union pledged to seal their much-awaited free trade deal by December. Modi and the EU leaders also stressed the importance of promoting a rules-based global order amid Washington’s disruptive trade policies.

The leaders underlined the role of the India-EU strategic partnership in addressing global challenges, fostering stability, and advancing mutual prosperity, according to an Indian readout.