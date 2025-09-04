EU's top leaders say India key to ending Ukraine war, creating path to peace

NEW DELHI: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said India has an important role in bringing Russia to end “its war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace,” while welcoming New Delhi’s continued engagement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
During a joint phone call with the 27-nation bloc's top leaders Antonio Costa and von der Leyen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and the early restoration of stability.
Alongside the Ukraine discussion, India and the European Union pledged to seal their much-awaited free trade deal by December. Modi and the EU leaders also stressed the importance of promoting a rules-based global order amid Washington’s disruptive trade policies.
The leaders underlined the role of the India-EU strategic partnership in addressing global challenges, fostering stability, and advancing mutual prosperity, according to an Indian readout.
"This war carries global security consequences and undermines economic stability. So it is a risk to the entire world." The talks, largely focusing on India-EU free trade deal and the summit, came days before EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic's planned trip to New Delhi amid reports of both sides making significant headway towards finalising the trade pact.
The talk among the three leaders came as India looks to blunt the impact of the Trump administration's 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.
The three leaders also discussed holding the next India-EU summit in India at an early date of mutual convenience and PM Modi invited Costa and von der Leyen for the same.
Following the talk, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated New Delhi’s position during high-level phone calls on Thursday.
“PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for the peaceful resolution of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement following the call.
Echoing the Prime Minister's remarks, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybih.
In a post on X Jaishankar said, “Discussed our bilateral cooperation as well the Ukraine conflict. India supports an early end to this conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace.”
The diplomatic engagements come amid a renewed push by India to strike a balance between its traditional partnerships and its strategic autonomy. While India has refrained from joining the Western chorus against Russia, it has maintained "this is not an era of war" and called for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict and have a lasting peace.
India and the EU relaunched the negotiations for the free trade agreement (FTA) in June 2022 after a gap of over eight years.
"As the world's largest democratic forces, India and EU share a strong and close relationship built on trust, shared values, and a common vision for the future," the Indian readout said.
It said Modi, Costa and von der Leyen also welcomed progress in bilateral relations in key sectors such as trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defence, security and supply chain resilience, and reaffirmed the shared commitment for an early conclusion of the India-EU FTA negotiations and implementation of the IMEEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor).
"Looking ahead, we plan to agree on a joint strategic agenda at the next EU-?India summit, as early as possible in 2026. We also remain fully committed to concluding the Free Trade Agreement negotiations by the end of the year. To achieve this, progress is needed now," von der Leyen said.
The Indian readout said the leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the efforts to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine.
The IMEEC initiative was firmed up on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi in 2023.
Billed as a pathbreaking initiative, it envisages a vast road, railroad and shipping networks among Saudi Arabia, India, the United States and Europe with an aim to ensure integration among Asia, Middle East and West.