India will be back at the table in a month or two and say sorry: US Commerce Secretary Lutnick

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Friday said that India would soon return to the negotiating table with Washington, apologize, and attempt to strike a deal with US President Donald Trump.

“So, I think yes, in a month or two, India will be at the table. They’re going to say they’re sorry and try to make a deal with Donald Trump,” Lutnick said in an interview with Bloomberg.

“It will be up to Donald Trump to decide how he wants to deal with (Narendra) Modi, that’s why he’s the President,” he added.

Lutnick’s comments came hours after Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

Trump also shared an old photo of Prime Minister Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Howard Lutnick warned that India must choose between supporting the United States and aligning with Russia and China. “They're the vowel between Russia and China (in BRICS). If that's who you want to be, go be it."

Lutnick further said, “Either support the dollar, support the United States of America, support your biggest client, who is the American consumer, or I guess you're going to pay a 50% tariff. And let's see how long this lasts.”