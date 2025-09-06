Jaishankar to address UN General Assembly on September 27 after PM Modi decides to skip session

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the high-level General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and is scheduled to deliver his speech on September 27. Jaishankar addressed the UN General Assembly last year, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended and spoke at the UN Summit of the Future in September. However, Modi is unlikely to travel to New York for the UN session this year.

India’s participation at the ministerial level comes as the international community prepares for a packed diplomatic calendar in New York, with leaders expected to address pressing global issues, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the war in Ukraine, and challenges to the global economy. The General Debate will be held from September 23 to 29 under the theme “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights.”

US President Donald Trump will address the Assembly on September 23, marking his first speech at the UN since beginning his second term in office. Brazil, as per UN tradition, will open the debate. Jaishankar’s address is expected to reflect India’s position on key global issues and its push for a more multipolar world order. In past interventions at the UN, the minister has underscored India’s call for greater equity in global decision-making, stating that the days when a few nations set the agenda are over.