Trump signals tougher stance on Moscow, says ready to launch 'second phase' of Russia sanctions

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he is ready to impose the “second phase” of sanctions against Russia.

“Yeah, I am,” Trump said outside the White House in response to a question if he was prepared to impose additional sanctions on Russia.

Trump’s comment came shortly after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the Russian economy will “collapse” if Washington and the European Union impose more secondary sanctions on countries that buy crude oil from Moscow.

Bessent, in an interview to NBC News, said that President Trump and Vice President J D Vance had a very productive call with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who followed up with a call with him on Friday and they discussed what the US and European Union (EU) could do to put more pressure on Russia.