US trade adviser Peter Navarro lashes out at Elon Musk after India-Russia oil post flagged on X

X users, through community notes, highlighted that India’s purchases of Russian oil were legal and aimed at energy security rather than mere profit.

One noted stated, “India’s Russian oil purchases are for energy security, not just profit, and don’t violate sanctions. While India has some tariffs, the US has a trade surplus with it in services. The US also continues to import certain commodities from Russia which is hypocritical.”

Another note emphasized that “Navarro’s claims are hypocritical. India’s legal, sovereign purchases of Russian oil for energy security do not violate international law.”

Furious at being fact-checked, Navarro targeted Elon Musk, writing, “Wow. @elonmusk is letting propaganda into people’s posts. That crap note below is just that. Crap.”