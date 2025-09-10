Trump rebukes Netanyahu over Israeli strikes in Qatar; urges peace efforts

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump gave Benjamin Netanyahu a rare slap on the wrist Tuesday over Israel's strikes against Hamas in Qatar, as he insisted he played no role in the attack by one close US ally against another.

Trump said he was not notified in advance of the Israeli attack on the Gulf state, a crucial broker in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas on ending the Gaza war and securing the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants.

"I'm not thrilled about the whole situation," Trump told reporters during a rare outing to a Washington restaurant. "We want the hostages back, but we are not thrilled about the way that went down today."

The Israeli attack on Doha could hardly be more sensitive as Qatar, in addition to its role in the Gaza negotiations, is home to a huge US airbase and hosted Trump during a Middle East swing this year.

The fossil fuel-rich emirate also recently gave the United States a luxury Boeing 747-8 jet for Trump to use as his presidential plane, a move that sparked major ethical questions.

"This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu; it was not a decision made by me," Trump said in a post on social media.

"I view Qatar as a strong Ally and friend of the U.S., and feel very badly about the location of the attack," he said -- although adding that eliminating Hamas was still a "worthy goal".

In a statement that largely echoed one issued earlier by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump focused on the possible damage to his efforts to end the war in Gaza.

"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals," Trump said.