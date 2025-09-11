Qatar official says Netanyahu ‘killed any hope’ of hostage release with its strike in Doha on Hamas

Qatar and Egypt have been key mediators to try and reach a ceasefire in the war in Gaza. Qatar has hosted Hamas’ political leadership for years in Doha, in part over a request by the US to encourage negotiations between the militant group and Israel.

There was no immediate reaction to Sheikh Mohammed’s remarks from Netanyahu, whose government has engaged in wars across the region since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, assault on Israel.

However, Netanyahu has continued to defend the strikes and threatened further action against Qatar a day after U.S. President Donald Trump had sought to ease tensions between the U.S. allies, including by assuring the Gulf nation that there would be no more such strikes on its soil.

“I say to Qatar and all nations who harbor terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice,” Netanyahu said. “Because if you don’t, we will.”

Displaced Palestinians forced to live on the streets

An estimated 1 million Palestinians — around half of Gaza’s overall population — live in the area of north Gaza around Gaza City, according to the Israeli military and the United Nations. On Wednesday, dozens of vehicles, motorbikes, and donkey carts loaded with belongings lined the city’s coastal road as they tried to leave.

Amal Sobh, displaced from Beit Lahia with 30 relatives — including 13 orphans — said the three-wheel vehicle carrying their belongings broke down and they had no fuel, leaving the family stranded.

After one of her boys came down with a fever, the only food or medicine they were able to get was bread that a passerby gave to them.