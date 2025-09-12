France summons Russian envoy to protest 'unacceptable' Poland drone raid

PARIS: Russia's firing of drones over Poland is "absolutely unacceptable", the French foreign minister said Friday, adding that the Russian ambassador would be summoned over the incident.
"He (the ambassador) will be summoned this morning," French Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio.
"We will tell him that we will not be intimidated... Whether intentional or not, whether accidental or not, this is very serious, this is absolutely unacceptable," he said.
"This is a deliberate strategy by Russia to intimidate us, to test us," he added.
Poland branded the incident, which prompted Polish and NATO forces to shoot down several drones overnight Tuesday to Wednesday, a deliberate "unprecedented" attack on the country, NATO and the European Union.
Moscow denied targeting the country and said there was no evidence the drones were Russian.
US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the alleged incursion of Russian drones may have happened by "mistake."
President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France would deploy three fighter jets to help protect Polish airspace after the incident.
"Their mission will be to detect and, if necessary, destroy drones that threaten Polish territory. And other countries will follow," Barrot said.
Poland FM in Kyiv for security talks
Poland's foreign minister arrived in Kyiv on Friday for talks on security, days after a drone raid into Poland escalated concerns over the spillover of Russia's invasion.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga shared an image showing him meeting his Polish counterpart, Radoslaw Sikorski, at a train station in Kyiv.
"Against the backdrop of Russia's escalation of terror against Ukraine and provocations against Poland, we stand firmly together," Sybiga wrote on social media.
"We will hold substantial talks today about our shared security, Ukraine's EU and NATO accession, and pressure on Moscow."
The visit comes as Russia and its key ally Belarus -- both of which border Poland -- began major joint military drills early Friday.
Poland and its NATO allies scrambled jets and shot down at least three of more than a dozen Russian drones flying across its airspace early Wednesday.
Russian drones have been detected in NATO countries' airspace several times since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, but this was the first time any alliance member had shot them down.
"On the night that 19 Russian drones crossed into Poland, 400 -- and 40 missiles -- flew over Ukraine. These were not mistakes," Sikorski said in a social media post.
British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper also arrived in Ukraine on Friday, the foreign office said, and is scheduled to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The visits came as officials in the northeastern region of Sumy announced two people were killed and five were wounded in Russian bombardments in the early hours of Friday.