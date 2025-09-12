Nepal talks stuck on new government head

Curfew remains in effect across much of Nepal, particularly in the Kathmandu Valley, as the Gen Z protests enters the fourth day. Life is becoming increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens, especially those who depend on daily wages to sustain themselves. “We are leaderless at the moment, but we are not without a country.
As long as we have our Constitution, we are secure,” Tanuja Pandey, a Gen Z protester, told this reporter. She explained that multiple reasons had been presented against their choice of Sushila Karki as prime minister of the Interim Government. However, Gen Z had united in support of Karki because of her corruption-free reputation.
Pandey added that Gen Z had repeatedly requested the Army to facilitate a meeting with President Ram Chandra Poudyal, though so far, all meetings have been conducted only with the Chief of Army Ashok Raj Sigdel.
The determination of Gen Z to establish the Interim Government with Sushila Karki as PM is growing stronger by the day. Karki agreed and received widespread support from the public. However, some backlash has emerged. Opposition seems to be coming primarily from the Army, which reportedly favours Durga Prasai, a pro-monarchy figure.
The President also appears to prefer another candidate from among the current parliamentarians rather than Sushila Karki. This push to nominate someone from the existing parliament, rather than Karki, is causing friction with Gen Z.
A press release signed by the President stated that he is seeking a solution based on constitutional provisions and urged citizens to remain calm and patient, emphasising respect for the current Constitution. Meanwhile, under repeated pressure from Army Chief to propose a new candidate, Gen Z may now hold another virtual discussion.
One potential alternative being considered is Santosh Pariyar, Chief Whip of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and a proportional representative from the Dalit category elected in 2022.
An excellent choice, nonetheless, the majority of Gen Z remains united in supporting Sushila Karki, preferring a leader outside of existing political parties to guide the Interim Government and oversee elections under the current constitution.
‘Constitution of Nepal must remain intact’
Regarding the legality of appointing Karki as prime minister, senior Supreme Court lawyer Dinesh Tripathi noted: “More than legality, it is legitimacy that needs to be considered at this unprecedented time.” Tripathi emphasised that Gen Z has chosen a senior, responsible leader with an unblemished record, and if the President agrees, she can be appointed to lead the Interim Government.
“Nepal is undergoing extraordinary times. With no caretaker government in place, it is imperative to form an Interim Government as soon as possible. Since Sushila Karki is the first choice of the protesters, she should assume leadership so the country can move forward,” he said.
On September 9, the Chief of Army convened the first dialogue with Gen Z, including 12 participants: Rakshya Bam, Tanuja Pandey, Samaya Khadka, Purusottam Yadav, Amit Khanal (Urja), Dheeraj Joshi, Yonjan Rajbhandari, Shiva Yadav, and Barsha Budhathoki. The meeting was facilitated by Asim Man Singh Basnet, CEO of Pathao, along with filmmaker Nischal Basnet, Pradeep Khatiwada, Sanjog Koirala, and Niraj Kafle.
A second meeting took place on September 10. Notably, some Gen Z members who had voiced dissent the previous night were not invited back. Following the first meeting, three names circulated widely in mainstream and social media as potential interim leaders: Balen Shah, Mayor of Kathmandu; Sudan Gurung of Hami Nepali; and Rabi Lamichhane, founder of RSP, who had previously been jailed for corruption linked to a credit cooperative. Lamichhane was immediately rejected by Gen Z, while Gurung, himself a Gen Z member, withdrew.
During the second meeting with the Chief of Army, the pro-monarchy politician Durga Prasai was present, and the Army Chief requested Gen Z to speak with him and some RSP representatives. In protest, Rakshya Bam and other participants walked out.
Later, on September 10, Gen Z organised a series of Zoom meetings that drew participation from over 10,000 youths from across Nepal. After extensive discussion, they reached a consensus to propose Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first female chief justice, as head of the Interim Government. Karki is widely respected for her integrity and her firm stance against political interference during her tenure as chief justice, despite facing challenges from powerful political parties.
On September 11, journalist Rishi Dhamala hosted a press conference broadcast by News 24, attended by Gen Z protesters and representatives of Hami Nepali, founded by Sudan Gurung. Gurung delivered an emotional speech, vowing to hold accountable those responsible for the killing of 19 Gen Z protesters on September 8. He stressed the need for an experienced leader like Sushila Karki, highlighting the significance of potentially having Nepal’s first female prime minister.
“We must understand, as Gen Z, that the Constitution of Nepal must remain intact. As long as we uphold the Constitution, our country remains secure. We request the Interim Government to conduct elections as per the current constitutional provisions,” Gurung said, adding that a Gen Z committee will monitor the new government to ensure accountability.
Several Gen Z members spoke at the conference, emphasising unity despite rumours suggesting division. Key points included:
“I was shot in the leg and treated at Kathmandu Medical College, but am back on streets. We’re united, and will present one demand to the Army.”
“People say we’re divided, but we aren’t. We stand together.”
“We want the old guards out of parliament and youth representatives in their place.”
“International media has not accurately reported our demands. We protested not because social media was banned, but to end corruption.”
“When our homes are infested by cockroaches, we use insecticides to drive them away. Our protest aims to remove corrupt leaders.”
Amid these developments, there is widespread concern that Nepal has effectively undergone a military takeover. The President has not addressed the nation via mainstream or social media, and questions remain whether the President and elected parliamentarians are under military control. Gen Z continues to request an in-person meeting with the President, but one has yet to occur.
Namrata Sharma
Senior journalist and women rights advocate. Sharma can be reached at namrata1964@yahoo.com
@NamrataSharmaP