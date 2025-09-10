Uneasy calm prevails in Nepal following violent protests; Armed soldiers patrol streets, guard iconic buildings

NEW DELHI: Armed soldiers patrolled empty streets and guarded key buildings in Nepal’s capital on Wednesday, enforcing a strict curfew amid uneasy calm following days of violent anti-corruption protests that forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign.
Hopes are rising for a political resolution as youngsters signal readiness for talks, even as nearly 700 air passengers, including Indian pilgrims, remain stranded at Kathmandu that got reopened in the evening.
The Nepal Army, now effectively in control of security, said the situation remained tense but “under watch,” and extended a nationwide curfew until at least 6 am Thursday.
“Infiltrators under the guise of protests have committed arson, looting, and violent attacks. We are committed to restoring peace and protecting lives,” said Army spokesperson Raja Ram Basnet.
The Health Ministry confirmed 29 deaths since Monday and over 600 injuries, including both protesters and police, in what has become Nepal’s worst unrest in decades.
Armoured vehicles guarded the scorched Parliament building, set ablaze on Tuesday, while security checkpoints checked IDs of every vehicle crossing city limits.
The protests erupted after a social media ban sparked outrage among Gen Z-led groups already angry at entrenched corruption, political dynasties, and government overreach.
Though the ban was lifted, the damage is already done.
Demonstrations quickly escalated into riots, with government buildings, party offices, and even former prime ministers’ homes set on fire.
Prime Minister Oli resigned Tuesday night in a televised statement, saying he was stepping down “to facilitate a constitutional political solution.”
The leaderless protest movement, primarily made up of students and young professionals, has now proposed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim prime minister.
At 73, Karki is seen as a rare figure of integrity in a political landscape dominated by patronage. Advocate Raman Kumar Karna, speaking to Reuters, confirmed that protest leaders are seeking a meeting with the army to present the proposal.
Despite the violence, signs of civic resolve were visible in Kathmandu on Wednesday. Small groups of young people, some wearing masks and carrying bin liners, were seen cleaning streets outside charred buildings.
Meanwhile, Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport reopened, but hundreds remain stranded, including Indian nationals. Among them are 130 pilgrims from the Isha Foundation returning from Kailash Mansarovar, and dozens of tourists caught mid-transit.
“We came for Pashupatinath darshan, but are stuck. The Indian Embassy told us to stay where we are until they can advise further,” said Mayur Patil, a traveller from Mumbai, told a news agency.
Authorities said 27 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest, and 31 illegal firearms have been recovered. The army has warned that anyone found engaging in violence or intimidation will face prosecution under national security laws.