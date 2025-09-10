Uneasy calm prevails in Nepal following violent protests; Armed soldiers patrol streets, guard iconic buildings

NEW DELHI: Armed soldiers patrolled empty streets and guarded key buildings in Nepal’s capital on Wednesday, enforcing a strict curfew amid uneasy calm following days of violent anti-corruption protests that forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign.

Hopes are rising for a political resolution as youngsters signal readiness for talks, even as nearly 700 air passengers, including Indian pilgrims, remain stranded at Kathmandu that got reopened in the evening.

The Nepal Army, now effectively in control of security, said the situation remained tense but “under watch,” and extended a nationwide curfew until at least 6 am Thursday.

“Infiltrators under the guise of protests have committed arson, looting, and violent attacks. We are committed to restoring peace and protecting lives,” said Army spokesperson Raja Ram Basnet.